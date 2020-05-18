Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. added research on Synthetic Food market is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, market also includes an in-depth study of the industry's competitive scenario.

2016 Market Size - 13.5 billion

2024 Forecast Value - USD 20 billion +

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2427



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- Aarkay Food Products.

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Allied Biotech Corp

- BASF SE

- Biolandes SAS

- Chr. Hansen A/S

- Döhler Group

- D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.

- FMC Corporation

- Flavorchem Corporation

- Fiorio Colori

- Falcon Essential Oils

- Frutarom Industries Ltd

- Sensient Technologies

- Naturex S.A.

- Royal DSM N.V

- Symrise AG

- Young Living Essential Oils

Shifting consumer lifestyle, including eating preferences due to ongoing urbanization across the globe is a major factor contributing to the synthetic food market expansion. Several artificially engineered ingredients provide better flavors & textures along with nutritional and healthy content in the meals. Rising consumer inclination towards processed and ready-to-eat products with ensuring nutrition, safety and quality will propel product demand.

Legislative amendments by international and regional organizations, including FSSAI, FDA, EFSA, JTAFS, FSANZ and CFIA to encourage product application will boost synthetic food market growth. These guidelines effectively permit manufacturers to directly add artificial ingredients as seasonings and indirectly in vinegar and salt.

Urban synthetic food market benefit from easier access to consumer base, lower distribution costs, and proximity to diverse technologies including IT and waste treatment facilities. These ingredients are precisely added in vegetable dyes, inorganic pigments, potato skins, sausage casings, gelatin desserts and powdered drink mix to provide high quality meals. Furthermore, better availability of raw materials, improved packaging and equipment and the presence of highly trained manufacturers will stimulate synthetic food market expansion.

Hydrocolloids will depict 5% CAGR up to 2024. Increasing ingredient requirement as an additive enhancing texture, viscosity, stability and physical appearance of the meals will stimulate product demand. Some of the most common artificial hydrocolloid comprises carboxymethyl cellulose, guar gum, carrageenan, gelatin, locust bean gum and alginates.

Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2016

Growth Projections - 2017 to 2024

Historical data coverage: 2013 to 2016

Number of Pages - 550

Data Tables - 1165

Flavor & fragrances accounted for over 45% synthetic food sales in 2016. Increasing demand for providing significant features in numerous consumer goods including cinnamon aroma of pumpkin lattes and cherry taste of cherry cola will boost synthetic food market share. Moreover, enhanced non-reactive formulations as compared to natural scents is the major advantage stimulating product penetration.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/synthetic-food-market

Beverages applications from flavor & fragrances is expected to generate worth over USD 3 billion by 2024. Increasing consumption of numerous beverages including juices, coffee, tea, soda, aerated drinks and mineral waters will enhance demand in this segment. Most of the manufacturers have started developing "good-for-you" healthy beverage lines by shifting towards artificial sweetener usage.

Bakery and confectionery from fat replacers generated sales over USD 350 million in 2016. Rising health concerns, including obesity, diabetes and immunization will fuel the adoption of healthier and safer food options. Shifting dietary preference towards sweets, candies, chocolates, pastries, cakes, doughnuts and cookies among all age groups will propel product penetration.

North America is anticipated to register a growth rate over 5.5% by 2024. The large presence of FMCG manufacturers and huge consumer base will positively support product penetration. Growing consumer consciousness concerning health benefits of artificial ingredients consisting low sugar levels will further propel industry. The U.S. is the leading contributor towards synthetic food market growth owing to its large production and consumer adoption rate.

Continue…

Browse complete table of content of this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/synthetic-food-market

Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

Definition and scope of research

Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

Demographics and statistical data