Synthetic Food Market Size to Be Worth USD 23.05 Billion Growing at 5.2% CAGR Till 2027; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Synthetic foods have steadily taken over natural ingredients in the recent past, and this factor is predicted to lead to an increased demand in the coming years in the global synthetic food industry. In addition, large-scale production of synthetic food ingredients has also been instrumental in the development of the global demand for synthetic foods. The dynamics of the global market for synthetic foods are such that developments in the food industry will impact the demand for synthetic foods.



Key participants include Aarkay Food Products, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Flavorchem, Sensient Technologies, FMC, DSM, BASF, Chr. Hansen, Döhler Group among others.



Synthetic Food Market Drivers



Growing from USD 15.37 billion in 2019 to USD 23.05 billion in 2027, the global synthetic food market is expected to expand at a rate of 5.2 percent. The market for synthetic foods within the regions studied has been driven by developments in the global food and beverage industry. In driving the growth of the industry, the growing trend of eating out at restaurants as well as buying packaged food has played a major role. With a large number of suppliers emerging in this sector, it is expected that the synthetic food market will produce massive revenues over the forecast period.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Color

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Antioxidants

Flavor and Fragrances

Fats and Oils



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Products

Animal and Pet Food

Savory and Snacks



Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets

Conventional Stores

Online



Synthetic Food Market: Regional Outlook



Due to the accelerating growth of the fast food industry across the U.S. and Canada, the region of North America holds a dominant share in the synthetic food market. Due to the emerging economies of Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., the rising prominence of urbanization, growth in convenience food, and improved and efficient technologies to tackle the need, the Middle East & Africa is also expected to experience a significant CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Synthetic Food Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Synthetic Food Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Large scale government investments for the food sector



4.2.2.2. Shifting consumer lifestyle



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Questionable clarity regarding the safety quotient of synthetic food



4.2.3.2. Developing nations facing manufacturing cost restraints



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Synthetic Food Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Synthetic Color



5.1.2. Enzymes



5.1.3. Hydrocolloids



5.1.4. Antioxidants



5.1.5. Flavor and Fragrances



5.1.6. Fats and Oils



Chapter 6. Synthetic Food Market By End User Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. End User Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Beverages



6.1.2. Bakery and Confectionery



6.1.3. Dairy and Frozen Products



6.1.4. Animal and Pet Food



6.1.5. Savory and Snacks



Chapter 7. Synthetic Food Market By Distribution Channel Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. Distribution Channel Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Supermarkets



7.1.2. Conventional Stores



7.1.3. Online



To Be Continued…!



