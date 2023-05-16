Synthetic Golf Greens, Sport Field Turf Installation, Pet Turf, Backyard Golf Greens, and Synthetic Putting Green Turf Are Showcased by Back Nine Greens

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with artificial turf, have launched new content on their website to inspire homeowners with innovative ideas of how to transform their own back yard into a recreational retreat, a place to not only improve their short game and enjoy the challenge of golfing anywhere from a few moments to a few hours, but also to enhance their property, improve their curb appeal, and become the envy of friends and neighbors with a functional space that is fun to explore and also easy to maintain. When time is limited and ongoing chores are a hassle, mowing, weeding, irrigating, fertilizing, aerating, strimming, and pruning can become an unwelcome overhead, costing more than money, but precious time. Installing artificial turf to replace a lawn offers the opportunity to either swap out a grassy area for an equally aesthetically pleasing green expanse, or the option to transform it into a putting green or artificial chipping green. Devoid of weeds and unaffected by fickle changes in the weather, a well-drained customized project by Back Nine Greens can take a mundane backyard from blah to spectacular. With projects undertaken of all sizes, each unique space has its own opportunities as well as challenges. With decades of experience and staff who are passionate about leaving clients with a one-off, truly unique installation, the process starts with a vision, translates into a blueprint, and concludes in the reveal of a customized outdoor space for which every component, every element, and every angle, has been planned, optimized, and crafted. Golf lovers are not the only homeowners who turn to Back Nine Greens for their next project. From pickleball courts to basketball courts to manicured lawns, and grass accents on patios and rooftops, the possibilities are endless. A pop of green on a rooftop brings an element of vibrancy and contemporary design. For areas challenged by drought and unpredictable rainfall, artificial turf offers a sustainable medium to enjoy and utilize.



Having been in business since 1997, Back Nine Greens value the importance of looking at today as well as into the future. Always seeking to exceed the expectations of their clients, the Back Nine Greens team aims to create bold designs that delight their clients and inspire them. As mentioned on the website, "You will sense the Back Nine Greens' values and intent in each and every luxury golf green design we create".



With seasonal fluctuations in temperature and a strong focus on being environmentally responsible, there are also benefits in landscaping with a surface that promotes the conservation of water, as well as automatically reducing the levels of grass allergens and the likelihood of a pest problem. For landlords who rent out their property, there is the added benefit of knowing that the exterior of the home will always be pristine even when the tenants are not able to spend sufficient time maintaining the backyard area.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



