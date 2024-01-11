NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Synthetic Graphite Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Synthetic Graphite market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Synthetic Graphite

Synthetic Graphite (Also known as Artificial Graphite) consists of graphitic carbon obtained by graphitizing of non-graphitic carbon, by CVD from hydrocarbons. The primary raw material for manufacturing synthetic graphite is calcined petroleum coke and coke tar pitch both including highly graphitizable forms of carbon. Friction, foundry, fuel cell bipolar plates, coatings, electrical carbons, electrolytic systems, corrosion materials, conductive fillers, rubber and plastic additives, and drilling applications are some of the common uses for synthetic graphite. Synthetic graphite has a high carbon content and more predictable behavior, due to this, it's used in solar energy storage and arc furnaces. This growth is primarily driven by Need of Synthetic Graphite in Batteries and Other Energy Storages and The demand for Synthetic Graphite in Coating Applications.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Graphite Electrodes, Carbon Fibers, Specialty Graphite, Graphite Granular & Powder, Others), Application (Energy Storage, Electric-Arc Furnaces, Brake Linings and Lubricants, Rubber and Plastic Additives, Others), End Use Industry (Automotive Industry, Aerospace and Defence, Electric Power, Other), Product (Electrodes, Graphite Blocks, Secondary Synthetic Graphite)



Market Drivers:

Need of Synthetic Graphite in Batteries and Other Energy Storages

The demand for Synthetic Graphite in Coating Applications



Market Trends:

Growing Research on Applications of Synthetic Graphite



Opportunities:

Rise of Solar Industry Will Boost the Demand of Synthetic Graphite

Advancements in The Production of Synthetic Graphite Will Increase Its Demand



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Synthetic Graphite Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Synthetic Graphite market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Synthetic Graphite Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Synthetic Graphite

Chapter 4: Presenting the Synthetic Graphite Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Synthetic Graphite market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Synthetic Graphite Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



