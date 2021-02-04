New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Synthetic Gypsum Market



The increasing acceptance of high-quality sculpting products in the chemical industry for providing exceptional design features in sculptures, idols, and decorative pieces has brought forward colossal changes in chemical and advanced materials engineering diversity. Synthetic gypsum is a by-product received during the industrial processing of calcium sulphate dehydrate. It is used as a direct raw material in many industries, including mining, agriculture, building, and construction. According to a report published by Reports and Data, the global synthetic gypsum market will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to be valued at USD 1.89 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



Key participants include: Knauf Gips, LafargeHolcim, National Gypsum, PABCO Gypsum, FEECO International, Delta Gypsum, Synthetic Materials LLC, Continental Building Products, British Gypsum, and American Gypsum, among others.



Market Drivers



The various advantages of synthetic gypsum compared to natural gypsum make it one of the most adopted materials in the chemical industry for sculpting and mining purposes. It possesses high quality and is eco-friendly, which exceptionally abides by the green-city regulations set by the governments of different nations. Traditionally considered a waste product for years, synthetic gypsum is now utilized in underground mines to prevent acidic drainage and neutralize acid-producing rocky material. The benefit of being recyclable makes it ideal in building and construction projects for crown molding on walls.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Gypsum

Fluorogypsum

Phosphogypsum

Citrogypsum

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cement

Drywall

Plaster

Soil Amendments

Glass Manufacturing

Water Treatment

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Building & Construction

Agriculture

Glass & Ceramic

Others



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Synthetic Gypsum Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Synthetic Gypsum Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for synthetic gypsum from the building & construction industry

4.2.2.2. Regulations in coal-fired power plants

4.2.2.3. Escalating demand the agriculture industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of natural gypsum



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific contributed the largest market share and will grow the fastest at the rate of 4.5% in the predicted timeline. Flourishing research facilities and construction projects in the region along with demand in the agricultural sector, will actively support the exponential growth curve.



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



