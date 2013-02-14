Synthetic Oil: Making Energy More Eco Friendly

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In a world which is becoming ever more conscious of environmental issues and the impact we have on the earth, finding sustainable energy sources is at the forefront of everyone’s mind. One solution which is proving to be increasingly effective is synthetic oil, which is offering people around the world a cheaper, more sustainable offering than conventional natural gases and fuels.



One of the world’s biggest problems at present is finding sustainable energy sources which don’t harm the world we live in and the environment that surrounds us. With more traditional, naturally found gases and fuels increasing in price every day as it becomes a dwindling resource, cheaper options need to be found to replace them which don’t put the world at risk.



Synthetic oil is an excellent alternative and one which is developing rapidly and proving to be more and more effective as it develops. It is made from mixing various chemicals to provide a more optimal solution to energy needs than raw fuels. It is predominantly used for car engines, though is used in various applications as an alternative fuel source.



When created correctly, synthetic oil can help cars and machinery work better than regular gas and oil as impurities have been removed and the synthetic substitute is created specifically for its requirement. Environmental factors are obviously taken into account in the creation process too, so as well as offering a better oil for your car or machinery you also get a product which is kinder to Mother Nature.



Even motoring celebrities are praising the qualities of synthetic oil, with McLaren’s Formula 1 driver Jenson Button saying that he has seen the use of synthetic oil prolonging engine life, improving fuel efficiency and delivering higher performance!



Oil UK is conscious of the environmental impact of natural gases and fuels and is always working to limit the impact of its products on the world. Synthetic Oil is a major part of the product range they are now offering and is seen as a major part of the future strategy of the energy business.



About Oil UK

Oil UK are specialists in the supply and application of high performance lubricant products like synthetic oils. Along with the supply of the products, they also offer years of expertise in the industry and can advise on the best manufacturing, logistics and marketing solutions available.