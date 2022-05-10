Synthetic Organic Compounds Segment to Lead Antimicrobial Textiles Market by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- The textiles in which the fibers are coated or incorporated with the antimicrobial agents, which inhibits the growth or kills the micro-organisms are known as antimicrobial textiles. Textile products with antimicrobial finish prevent the cross-infection of microbes; infestation of microbes; resist the formation of odor-producing microbes; and protect the products from quality deterioration, discoloration, and staining. These antimicrobial textiles are used in various applications such as medical textiles, apparel, home textiles, commercial textiles, and industrial textiles.



MarketsandMarkets expects the global antimicrobial textiles market size to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. The antimicrobial textiles market is segmented based on active agents into synthetic organic compounds, metal & metallic salts, and bio-based. Metal & metallic salts are expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to their outstanding chemical properties and effectiveness against microorganisms. Non-essential metals such as chromium, nickel, lead, and cadmium can be extremely toxic to most of the microorganisms in trace amounts, either in compounds or in free form. Different metals, oxides, or salt compounds based on metals such as silver or silver-based nanoparticles, copper, zinc, as well as cobalt, are widely used as antimicrobial agents for textiles. Metal & metallic salts can be incorporated inherently through the ionization process, which leads to long-lasting effects on fabric. Metal and metallic salts when come in contact with microbe they damage their cell membranes, thus permanently inhibiting their growth.



Based on end-use industry, medical textile segment is projected to be the larger segment in the antimicrobial textiles market. The medical textiles industry is a major consumer of antimicrobial textiles as most of the HAIs are transmitted through textiles. As healthcare associated diseases are increasing in a number of hospitals, it is very important to protect medical devices as well as clothing used in the hospital. Antimicrobial products should be integrated into every device and fabric of healthcare so that they resist the growth and spread of microbes and be odor-free. In the medical industry, the demand for antimicrobial textiles is high for attire, surgical supplies & wipes, sheets & blankets, and others.



The antimicrobial textiles market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. The Europe region accounted for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of both value and volume. Furthermore, the market for antimicrobial textiles in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026, in terms of both value and volume.



In 2020, the antimicrobial textiles market declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a marginal decline in its CAGR. The market was affected, mainly by the slow raw material production in many countries, supply chain disruptions, and hampered trade movements in 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the market for antimicrobial textiles witnessed an increase in demand worldwide, compared to the same period in 2020