Synthetic Paper Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Synthetic paper is manufactured by using synthetic resins which are derived from petroleum products. It has characteristics similar to regular paper made from wood pulp but in appearance it looks like plastic films. Mostly, it is in opaque or white color which has printing and processing capabilities. Usually, synthetic paper is made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and few amounts of polystyrene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These materials are used for giving better printability and a matt surface. HDPE is widely used and PP is catching up fast.



Synthetic paper can be segmented on the basis of applications into non-label segment and labels/tags. The non-label segment comprises of traditional synthetic paper products such as graphic arts, banners, maps, menu, etc. The global synthetic market has undergone tremendous changes owing to technological development and is expected to grow at a steady pace. The labels segment is expected to grow faster than the non-label segment. Environmental issues regarding the manufacturing of wood pulp based paper is driving the market for synthetic paper and has many advantages over regular paper.



Synthetic paper emits very low toxic gases and hence is eco-friendly. Prices of synthetic papers are slightly higher than regular paper hence they are preferred over the former. However, this challenge can be overcome by technological development and innovation.



The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market followed by Europe and North America. It is a niche market and hence a relatively small one when seen on a global scale. The North American region is a mature market for synthetic papers. Some countries have started printing their currencies using such paper. They are slowly replacing vinyl papers used in printers by water-proof versions of synthetic paper.



The synthetic paper industry is highly consolidated. Yupo Corporation of Japan is the first producer of synthetic paper and dominates this industry. Some of the key players in the market include Arjobex, American Profol, B&F Plastics, and FLEXcon.



