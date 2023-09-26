Synthetic Paper Market Outlook: Industry Growth Forecasting Trends Until 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- According to a research report " Synthetic Paper Marketby Raw Material (BOPP, HDPE, PET, and PVC), Application (Printing, Labels & Tags, Packaging), End-use Industry (Industrial, Institutional, and Commercial/Retail) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global synthetic paper market size is estimated at USD 766 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,286 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%, between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the global synthetic paper market is directly related to the strict government regulation against deforestation which results in high demand for conventional resources. For over more four decades, the global demand for paper has increased by 400%, with harvested trees accounting for 35% of all paper produced. The environmentally friendly manufacturing and recyclable nature of synthetic paper will help it gain market share in the forecasted period. The increasing population and urbanization in different world regions are the major determinants of the global synthetic paper market growth. The rise of China as a global manufacturing powerhouse has increased the demand for synthetic paper globally.



BOPP is the largest raw material segment of the synthetic paper market

Based on raw materials, the synthetic paper market includes BOPP, HDPE, PET, and PVC. The BOPP raw material segment led the application segment of the market in terms of both value and volume. BOPP is extensively used in applications that require heat stabilities, water and fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, and ease of printing. Due to the ability to be manufactured into a thin transparent substrate, BOPP can be used for labels and printing applications. BOPP can be environmentally friendly and low in toxicity, making this synthetic paper used to pack food items and beverages.



Printing is the largest applications segment of the synthetic paper market

Based on applications, the synthetic paper market is divides into printing, labels & tags, packaging, and others. Printing is the largest application of synthetic paper. It has micropores on the surface, enabling better affinity for ink holding and providing a high-quality finish. Its properties such as durability, tear resistance, water resistance, scratch resistance, and abrasion resistance make it an important substrate against conventional papers. The synthetic paper has a lower static surface, which prevents double feeding and eases the printing process, making synthetic papers suitable with various printers for several printing applications. These printing applications include menus, personalized marketing materials, point of purchase displays, wrist bands, cards/envelopes, tickets/passes, and labels for various end-use industries.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for synthetic paper market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth of Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high economic growth rate and various eating habits, packaging & printing preferences of people across different countries of the region. Also, the multiplying population of the region presents a huge customer base for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and packaged food & beverages, which is expected to lead to the growth of the synthetic paper market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest and the most promising synthetic paper market and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rising population, growth in disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the synthetic paper market in Asia Pacific. The market in the region is mainly driven by various end-use industries, such as foods & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and manufacturings.



PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Yupo Corporation (Japan), and Arjobex SAS (France) are key players in synthetic paper market.



