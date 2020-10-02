Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Synthetic Paper Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Synthetic Paper investments from 2020 to 2026.



The global Synthetic Paper market is valued at 281.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 339.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.



Top Key Players in the Global Synthetic Paper Market: MDV Group, Dupont Tyvek, Granwell Products, Inc., Taghleef Industries, Arjobex, Yupo, Nan YaPlastics, PPG Industries, HOP Industries, Avery Dennison, American Profol, Treofan Group and Other.



Company Development:



In June 2019, Yupo Corporation developed its new synthetic paper which is manufactured from biodegradable plastic resin, which is used for label applications. These YUPO Green Synthetic paper is made from the sugarcane bagasse which is the substitute of conventional crude oil-based paper. This development was an initiative from Yupo corporation has taken in regards to the sustainable development goal of the organization and to produce environmentally friendly products.



Market Insights:



Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.



Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market shares worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics.



It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021.



Japan region is the largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 27.1% in 2015. Asia (Ex. Japan) is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 25.4% in 2015.



Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.3% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.8% in 2015.



This report segments the Global Synthetic Paper Market on the basis of Types are:

HDPE

BOPP

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Synthetic Paper Market is segmented into:

Non-Label

Label



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the Synthetic Paper market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Synthetic Paper Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Finally, the Synthetic Paper market report offers a complete and detailed study of global Synthetic Paper market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.

