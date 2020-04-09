Synthetic Paper Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - Yupo Nan Ya Plastics Arjobex Treofan Group

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.



Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics.



It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021. Japan region is the largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 27.1% in 2015. Asia (Ex. Japan) is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 25.4% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.3% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.8% in 2015.



The global Synthetic Paper Market was 270 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Yupo

- Nan Ya Plastics

- Arjobex

- Treofan Group

- Dupont Tyvek

- PPG Industries

- HOP Industries

- American Profol

- Taghleef Industries



Segment by Type:

- BOPP

- HDPE

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Label

- Non-Label



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Synthetic Paper Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Synthetic Paper Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Synthetic Paper Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Synthetic Paper Market Forecast

4.5.1. Synthetic Paper Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Synthetic Paper Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Synthetic Paper Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Synthetic Paper Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Synthetic Paper Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Synthetic Paper Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Synthetic Paper Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Synthetic Paper Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



