Synthetic Quartz Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 – Murata, TXC, Shin-Etsu, Nihon Dempa Kogyo

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Synthetic quartz is a high-purity material that has become an essential material in electronics application due to its favorable chemical and physical properties. Oxygen, hydrogen, and silicon compounds such as silicon tetrachloride are used to produce synthetic quartz. Synthetic quartz offers various beneficial properties. These include resistance to acids, corrosion, high temperatures, wear, impact, compression, bending and infiltration. Thus, it is widely used in the electronics industry. High purity synthetic quartz possesses low volume of impurities, linear defects, and inclusions. Commercially, the hydrothermal process is adopted to produce synthetic quartz. Types of synthetic quartz include synthetic quartz crystal, synthetic quartz glass, etc.



The global Synthetic Quartz Market was 72 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.



Applications of synthetic quartz include electronics - majorly to semiconductor industry and solar industry. Synthetic quartz is also employed in optical fibers and photo-mask substrates for large scale integration (LSI) in semiconductor circuit and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels. Demand for large size and finer images is emerging with increasing demand for LCD panels. Synthetic quartz is the basic material in photo mask, which is used in etching of ultrafine circuit of display panel. This, in turn, leads to perfect precision required for high resolution and clarity of large-sized display panels. Photo-mask substrates made from synthetic quartz possess properties of excellent permeability and low thermal expansibility in the far ultraviolet range.



Segment by Key players:

- Murata

- TXC

- Shin-Etsu

- Nihon Dempa Kogyo

- CoorsTek

- Seiko Epson

- Asahi Glass

- Siward

- Kyocera

- Heraeus Quarzglas

- Tydex



Segment by Type:

- Synthetic Quartz Crystal

- Synthetic Quartz Glass



Segment by Application:

- Electronics & Electrical

- Automotive

- Construction



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Synthetic Quartz Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Synthetic Quartz Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Synthetic Quartz Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Synthetic Quartz Market Forecast

4.5.1. Synthetic Quartz Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Synthetic Quartz Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Synthetic Quartz Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Synthetic Quartz Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Synthetic Quartz Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Synthetic Quartz Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Synthetic Quartz Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Synthetic Quartz Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Synthetic Quartz Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Synthetic Quartz Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Synthetic Quartz Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Synthetic Quartz Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



