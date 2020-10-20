Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery



The synthetic rubber manufacturing market consists of the sales of synthetic rubber by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce synthetic rubber which is an artificial elastomer which is produced via the polymerization of a variety of petroleum-based monomers.



Increased demand for lightweight and fuel efficient materials or advanced composite materials is increasing the need for synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers made from polymer aromatic polyamide are mainly of two types, para aramid and meta aramid. Aramids, UHME polyethylene, and POA are the major types of specialty synthetic fibers. Marine, medical, sporting goods, pressure vessel, and reinforcement materials industries are the significant applications for the specialty synthetic fiber market and growth in these markets is driving the fibers market.



The global synthetic rubber and fibers market is expected to decline from $260.8 billion in 2019 to $245.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $242.2 billion in 2023.



DOW; Owens Corning; KUMHO Petrochemical; Teijin; TSRC Corporation



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global synthetic rubber and fibers market, accounting for 68% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 11% of the global synthetic rubber and fibers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global synthetic rubber and fibers market.



1) By Type: Fibers; Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR); Polybutadiene (BR); Ethylene Propylene (EPDM); Others (IIR, CR, TPR, ABS, etc.)



2) By Application: Non-Tire Automotive; Footwear; Tire; Construction; Others



TSRC Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber products. The Company operates through three business segments. The synthetic rubber segment manufactures and sells synthetic rubber. Its products include emulsion polystyrene-butadiene rubber (E-SBR), solution polystyrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR), polybutadiene/butadiene rubber (BR), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) etc. The non-synthetic rubber segment manufactures and sells applied materials such as engineering plastics and thermoplastic elastomers.



