Synthetic Rubber Market Trends, Size and Share, Statistics and Segmentation by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- The report "Synthetic Rubber Market by Type (SBR, BR, SBC, EPDM, IIR, NBR) Application (Tire, Automotive (Non-tire), Footwear, Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods, Textiles), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2027 ", Synthetic rubber market size is projected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2027 from USD 23.0 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.



Tire is the major application segment for synthetic rubber market. The recovery of automotive sector in the across the world is driving the synthetic rubber market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly technologies for production of synthetic rubber and growing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles are new opportunities in synthetic rubber market.



Tire segment is estimated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Tire segment is the fastest growing end use application in the synthetic rubber market. The tire segment is estimated to remain the largest end-use segment of synthetic rubber during the forecast period, followed by automotive (non-tire) in terms of volume. The applications of synthetic rubber in the automotive industry will increase as the EV market gains traction. Synthetic rubber is used in the sidewalls and treads of tires. The increasing demand for tires offering a smoother and quieter ride with better fuel efficiency has compelled manufacturers to use better materials such as synthetic rubber and silane. Synthetic tires are widely used in military vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In Terms of volume and value of the synthetic rubber market in 2022, Asia Pacific region accounts to be the largest market. The demand in asia pacific region is driven by the countries like China, India & Japan. China country has undergone massive industrialization with heavy capital investments and development projects in the infrastructure sector to maintain its position in the competitive global market. It is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. As a result of the surging manufacturing, transportation, and construction sectors, backed by low raw material and labor costs, synthetic rubber manufacturers are increasing their presence in China. Asia Pacific is one of the leading consumers of synthetic rubber due to the increasing demand from developing countries. The increasing demand for high-quality consumer goods and industrial products, rising population, and growing application segments have made it a strong industrial hub.



The Major players in the market are Sinopec (China), DuPont (U.S), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), ExxonMobil (U.S), Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd (South Korea), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Denka Company Ltd. (Japan), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).



