Synthetic Rubber Market Worth $23.2 Billion by 2026 : - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The report "Synthetic Rubber Market by Type (SBR, BR, SBC, EPDM, IIR, NBR) Application (Tire, Automotive (Non-tire), Footwear, Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods, Textile), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026" The global synthetic rubber market size is estimated to be USD 19.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2021 and 2026. Tire is the major application segment for the synthetic rubber market. The recovery of the automotive sector across the world is driving the synthetic rubber market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly technologies for the production of synthetic rubber and the growing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles are new opportunities in the synthetic rubber market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=761



Tire: the largest end use application of synthetic rubber market

Tire is the largest application in the synthetic rubber market. Synthetic rubber offers various extraordinary features to tires, such as safety, control, grip, and comfort. Likewise, it provides the tire with various other features, such as directional stability, rolling resistance, wet traction, puncture resistance, steering response, speed and run-flat capability, impact resistance, high fuel efficiency, and weather resistance, to function in challenging conditions. The impact of COVID-19 on the global tire business is detrimental. Some manufacturing units were shut down because of the impact of COVID-19 on the companies. The demand for synthetic rubber slumped significantly in 2020 due to supply chain disruption and reduced demand from end-use industries.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=761



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for synthetic rubber.

APAC accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value of the synthetic rubber market in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. The use of synthetic rubber is expected to witness the highest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the automotive sector in China and Southeast Asian countries. Global automobile manufacturers are investing in APAC countries to establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region. China is the significant market for automobiles and the largest consumer of synthetic rubber in the world. The focus towards the development of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to reduce carbon footprint will drive the automotive application in China which will further enhance the demand for synthetic rubber during the forecast period.



Sinopec (China), DuPont (U.S), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), ExxonMobil (U.S), Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd (South Korea), Trinseo (U.S), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (U.S), SIBUR (Russia), Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan), LG Chemical (South Korea), LANXESS (Germany), JSR Corporation (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Denka Company Ltd. (Japan), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).



COVID-19 impact on the global synthetic rubber market

In 2020, the synthetic rubber market declined by 11.2% in terms of volume, compared to 2019, due to COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain disruption and decline in end-use industries impacted the synthetic rubber market in 2020, amid pandemic. The end-use industries like automotive also showed a reduction in production by 26% for first three quarters of 2020 compared to similar period in 2019. The decline in demand from end-use industries further impacted synthetic rubber production.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=761



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com