Synthetic Surfacing for Sports and Play Areas by Nova Sport

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2022 -- Nova Sport specialises in wet pour surfaces and, in particular synthetic options for sport surfaces. Ever since the business was first established in the late 1980s, Nova Sport has been innovating in the area of sports surfaces and play areas, creating its own surfacing specifically designed to meet the needs of these high traffic spaces. Today, Nova Sport not only offers a range of different synthetic surfacing options but also design and full installation to ensure that you get the most from your sports surfaces investment. These are some of the options that Noa Sport offers in terms of synthetic surfacing for sports and play areas.



What are wet pour surfaces?



These are ideal for sports surfaces and play areas, as this type of surfacing is very versatile and simple to install. It will work for many different area designs, both small and large, and can be laid on a variety of base specifications. There are also options with respect to Fall Height that are determined by the height of any play equipment that is going to be installed on the surface. There are a number of benefits to using wet pour surfaces, including:



- Wet pour is durable and fit for purpose - there's no cracking or loose chips or stones to worry about and no joints or trip points, as it provides a continuous surface.

- If you use wet pour then there won't be any standing water and weeds won't be a problem either.

- Designs are flexible and can integrate different bold colours and patterns, depending on the purpose, as well as markings for sports surfaces.



Nova Sport sports surfaces



Nova Sport offers two different options when it comes to sports surfaces - artificial grass and rubber. These have been provided to a broad range of organisations, including local authorities, schools and sports clubs.



- Nova Sport Rubber Surfaces are made from rubber granules bound with polyurethane. This type of sports surfacing has a high traction textured colour coat finish and has been used for multi-sport areas everywhere from small community areas to international standard pitches. The synthetic surface can integrate coloured line markings for any sports.

- Nova Sport Synthetic Grass Surfaces. This type of sports surfacing is made from polypropylene fibres and a mineral fill. It provides advanced performance, especially when used with Shockpad absorbent pads. Different grades of turf are available but the most common option for sports surfaces is 3g long pile.



In addition to these precision sports surfaces, Nova Sport also offers the NovaPlay Play Surface, a permeable polymeric surface that provides a robust option for daily play that can be tailored to be inspiring, colourful and creative. It can also be designed to meet safety specifications and will adjust around play equipment without joints. EcoScape Softbond is another surfacing option provided by Nova Sport and is the ideal alternative to loose bark chippings in sensitive areas.



Nova Sport are experts in synthetic surfacing for sports and play areas - these are the main options on offer.



About Novasport

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company which specialises in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. We offer a wide range of surfacing products from the ever popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi use game areas sports surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass and much more.



Nova Sport Limited, one of the UK's leading synthetic sports safety surfacing companies, has been installing safer sport and play surfaces since 1987. We have an established reputation with local authorities, parish councils, sports clubs, football clubs, hospitals and schools across the UK.



Our safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.



As a member of the API (Association of Play Industries) and SAPCA (The Sports and Play Construction Association), our clients are assured of the quality of both our surfaces and service.



