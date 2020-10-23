Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The report titled "Synthetic Sweeteners Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global synthetic sweeteners market was worth $54.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% and reach $65.73 billion by 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market: Cargill Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland; Ingredion Inc.; Roquette; Ajinomoto Co. Inc. and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Aspartame; Acesulfame K; Saccharin; Sucralose; Neotame; Others 2) By Application: Bakery; Dairy; Confectionery; Beverages; Soups; Sauces and Dressings; Other Applications 3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets; Departmental Stores; Convenience Stores; Others



The synthetic sweeteners market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounts for around 55% of the market. The synthetic sweeteners market in Middle East is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



The synthetic sweeteners product market covered in this report is segmented by type into aspartame, acesulfame K, saccharin, sucralose, neotame, others . It is also segmented by application into bakery, dairy, confectionery, beverages, soups, sauces and dressings, other applications. It is also segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, others



Rising health awareness among global consumers contributed to the growth of the synthetic sweeteners market. The increased incidences of individuals suffering from heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity will eventually force people to lead a healthier lifestyle. For instance, in 2016, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 31% of world's population died due to cardiovascular diseases. The survey also states that, people with diabetes increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, and the global obesity has almost tripled since 1975. In 2018, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has given acceptance in the use of artificial sweeteners, instead of sugar to fight against obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, factors causing heart diseases. The rising health awareness among global consumers increased the demand for synthetic sweeteners during the historic period, driving the market.



