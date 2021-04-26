New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Increasing use of synthetic zeolites in water treatment and purification is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 5,466.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.20%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from the detergent industry



The global Synthetic Zeolites Market is expected to reach USD 6,520.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major benefits of synthetic zeolites, when compared with naturally occurring zeolites, are that they can be engineered with an extensive range of chemical properties and pore sizes and possess a high thermal stability and radiation resistance.



A major portion of synthetic zeolites produced are deployed in the detergents industry. Synthetic zeolites are environment-friendly and are used at an increasing rate as a raw material substitute to phosphates in detergent manufacturing. A rising population is expected to boost the demand for detergents, which, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for synthetic zeolites. Synthetic zeolites also find applications in the petrochemical industry as catalysts. They are commonly deployed in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking of petroleum. Hence, the growing petrochemical sector is estimated to fuel the demand for synthetic zeolites. Synthetic zeolites are also beneficial as an additive in the making of asphalt concrete.



Synthetic zeolite finds application as a concrete stabilizing agent in several building mixes. By adding even a small amount of the product in the course of making cement suspensions used in the underground consolidating walls along with injectable mixes for filling cable voids, significantly enhances the mix stability.



Key participants include BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Zeochem AG, Arkema SA, Clariant AG, W. R. Grace & Co., Knt Group, Zeolyst International, and Tosoh Corporation, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By product type, mordenite held a substantial market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 2.0% in the forecast period. The high demand for mordenite is owing to the use of mordenite as an adsorbent, as a catalyst, and as an ion exchanging sieve.

- By application, the detergent builder contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 1.8% in the forecast period. The key function of a builder in detergent products is to soften the water by removing chemicals causing water hardness (such as calcium and magnesium compounds). Moreover, in detergent powders, builders may also absorb liquid components of the formulation (like surfactants) to maintain free-flowing, dry powder characteristics.

- The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 2.5% in the forecast period. The dominance of the Asia Pacific is owing to economic growth and high population coupled with increasing demand for detergents.

- In May 2017, Tosoh Corporation, a leading player in the market, decided to expand its manufacturing capacity for high-silica zeolite (HSZ®), a synthetic zeolite possessing exceptional thermal and acid stability, at its Nanyo Complex in Yamaguchi Prefecture. The Nanyo Complex's new plant will increase Tosoh's total HSZ production capacity of 30.0% more than its current level.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global synthetic zeolites market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Mordenite

Ferrierite

Linde Type A

Linde Type X

Linde Type Y

Linde Type B

ZSM-5

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Detergent Builder

Adsorbent

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



Consumer Products

Petrochemical

Construction

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Synthetic Zeolites Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Synthetic Zeolites Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for laundry detergent

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the construction industry

4.2.2.3. High demand for catalytic cracking in petroleum industry

4.2.2.4. Strict regulations adopted by the industries to control level of phosphates

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Presence of natural zeolites as substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF SE

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Albemarle Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Zeochem AG

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Arkema SA

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….

