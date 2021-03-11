New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Synthetic Zeolites Market is expected to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major benefits of synthetic zeolites, when compared with naturally occurring zeolites, are that they can be engineered with an extensive range of chemical properties and pore sizes and possess a high thermal stability and radiation resistance.



A major portion of synthetic zeolites produced are deployed in the detergents industry. Synthetic zeolites are environment-friendly and are used at an increasing rate as a raw material substitute to phosphates in detergent manufacturing. A rising population is expected to boost the demand for detergents, which, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for synthetic zeolites. Synthetic zeolites also find applications in the petrochemical industry as catalysts. They are commonly deployed in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking of petroleum. Hence, the growing petrochemical sector is estimated to fuel the demand for synthetic zeolites. Synthetic zeolites are also beneficial as an additive in the making of asphalt concrete.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Synthetic Zeolites market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Zeochem AG, Arkema SA, Clariant AG, W. R. Grace & Co., Knt Group, Zeolyst International, and Tosoh Corporation, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Mordenite

Ferrierite

Linde Type A

Linde Type X

Linde Type Y

Linde Type B

ZSM-5

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Detergent Builder

Adsorbent

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Consumer Products

Petrochemical

Construction

Agriculture

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Synthetic Zeolites market and its competitive landscape.



