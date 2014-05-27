Syoptek Emerges as the Best Online Source for Procuring Fiber Optic Cleaning Products

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Optic fibers are important products that facilitate transmission of digital signals. Thus, fiber optics are very important in the communication industry and they need to be cleaned from time to time, allowing signals to pass through in an interrupted manner. In multi-mode fiber optics, there are chances of signal loss, if the optics and connectors are not cleaned properly. Thus, companies engaged in the communication business and responsible for the installation and maintenance of fiber cables often require a wide variety of cleaning products to clean the fiber optics easily and efficiently.



Now, Syoptek International Limited has emerged as the best source for procuring all types of fiber optics cleaning products and their website FiberOpticsCleaning.com showcases a wide variety of cleaning products. One may place an order for a fiber optic cleaning kit that is available online at discount prices. This portable kit includes a complete selection of tools, allowing inspection and cleaning of fiber optics and connectors in a convenient manner. The spokesperson of Syoptek International maintains, “The kit contains everything that one may need to eliminate the blockade of an optical fiber network, ensuring smooth transmission of signals.”



He further states that their One-Click Cleaner ST is a popular tool that is easy to use and allows cleaning of connectors in adapters in the best possible manner. It is a must-have tool for the field technicians who need to use it more often to ensure smooth functioning of adapters. Its ergonomic and comfortable design makes it highly portable for carrying in hand and offering a single action cleaning.



The website showcases an incredibly large range of fiber optic tools at a single place. One can find all types of tools with them that they may need in cleaning fiber optics, nodes and connectors. With a wide variety of offerings, they are becoming a popular choice for procuring cleaning tools at the best possible prices. One may check their entire collection of cleaning tools on the website http://www.fiberopticcleanings.com.



About Syoptek International Limited

Syoptek International Limited, established on June 8, 2005, is a high-tech company specialized in researching and manufacturing of fiber optic test equipment, fiber microscope, optical power meter, visual fault locator, OTDR, fusion splicer and fiber optic cleaning products. They have a large range of cleaning products in their portfolio and one can procure these products from their website FiberOpticsCleaning.com.



For Media Contact:

Company: Syoptek International Limited

Email: sales@syoptek.com

Website: http://www.fiberopticcleanings.com