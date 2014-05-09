Syoptek International Limited Presents Their Range of Fiber Optic Cleaning Supplies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Fiber optics finds a widespread use in the present day communication. Fiber optics works on the principle of light. The networks that are on the increase in the today’s world are dependent on fiber optics for a successful and effective operation. The optical cables essentially form part of the wide area networks of the campuses and buildings. When considering working with fiber optics in network, the most important task that needs to be remembered is cleaning the fiber optic cable as well as the connectors. The way in which it works most importantly is helping the user accurately troubleshoot the fiber optic network connection. Most of the times the installers are needed to spend extra time and money in replacing the patch cords when quality cleaning would have helped in the improvement of the transmission signal. Syoptek International Limited offers quality fiber optic cleaning tools and products.



The company offers fiber optic cleaning tools in different kinds. The one click fiber optic cleaner offered by the company offers an option that can be conveniently used for cleaning connectors in the adapters. This fiber optic cleaning tools makes use of mechanical push action for advancing the optical grade cleaning tape as the cleaning tip is rotated to make sure that the end face of the fiber is gently and effectively cleaned. One click cleaners are of great use to the technicians working on the field. The cleaner is small in size so that it can fit inside a shirt pocket and can be addition to the fiber optic cleaning kit.



The cleaning tool is ergonomic offering single action cleaning. The cleaning results are consistently delivered by precise mechanical action. The equipment can clean connectors in adapters and on jumpers. The bulkhead cleaners allow an easy and convenient cleaning of the optic fiber networks. The Bulkhead cleaner offered by the company includes One Click Cleaner SC ST FC, One Click Cleaner LC/MU, Fiber Optics Cleaning Swabs, etc.



The network fiber optics tools kits are designed in order to accommodate a complete range of connector and termination systems and cabling types. Irrespective of what the user works on which may be twisted pair LANs, Ethernet networks, combination of voice and data equipment, or fiber optic networks, Syoptek International Limited offers quality fiber optics kits. The consumers can choose between the different kinds of fiber optics cassette cleaner available at the company. The cleaner is an alcohol free dry cloth solution. The product is lightweight and palm sized enabling it to be carried to all places. The products are shipped within twenty four hours after the transaction is made.



About Syoptek International Limited

Syoptek International Limited offers quality fiber optics cleaning tools and equipments that aid in an easy, convenient and hassle free cleaning of the fiber optic network. For more information, visit the website.



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Company: Syoptek International Limited

E-mail: sales#syoptek.com

http://www.fiberopticcleanings.com