According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, the aged population across the globe will be rise from 12% to 22% of the total global population. Owing to this, the incidence of target diseases such as chronic diseases is expected to grow and, in return, will boost the demand. An increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe also supports the adoption of user-friendly technologies.



Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019, around 463 million adults in the age group of 20 years to 79 years were living with diabetes and by 2045, this is expected to rise to 700 million. 79% of adults with diabetes were living in low- and middle-income countries Diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths. According to the American Diabetes Association, the annual healthcare cost in the U.S. increased by 26% during the last five years due to increased diabetes incidences.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Syringes and Needles market and profiled in the report are:



Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, Albert David Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, DeRoyal, Insulet, Connecticut Hypodermics Inc., Medtronic, and Schott AG, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Blood Collection Syringes and Needles

Bone Marrow Syringes and Needles

Ophthalmic Syringes and Needles

Catheter Syringes and Needles

Others Syringes and Needles



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Reusable

Disposable



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Retail

Non-retail



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Syringes and Needles market and its competitive landscape.



