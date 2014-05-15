Syrup Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Syrup Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Syrup is a thick mixture of water and sugar usually flavored or medicated, or the accumulated juice of a fruit or plant. Syrups are mainly used in the food and beverage industries, as well as pharmaceutical industry. Most common types of syrups are Beverages, corn, fruit, maple, table (or pancake), toppings, candy, medicines. Syrups are not only used for adding sweetness to food items but they also provide flavor, by allowing flavor to stay on tongue for longer period. Syrups are used as natural preservative to reduce water activity. Syrups are also used in medicines to make them delicious.



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The syrup industry’s primary activities include production of beverage syrups, soft drink concentrates, toppings, and powders for use in soft drink production. Entrance of new drink products will help in changing the preference of customers thereby changing the growth of syrup market. The major restrain of syrup market is high sugar content in artificial sweeteners which leads to health concerns. Hence consumers are moving away from carbonated beverages. This is hampering the demand for the syrups used in their production. Domestically produced corn syrups are used as alternatives which is major threat to syrup market.



Some of the major factors driving this market are food industries and pharmaceutical industries. Cyclamate and Saccharin are launched as low calorie food ingredients. After clearing regulatory challenges and technical challenges they have become popular sweeteners across the world. Cedarvale Maple Syrup, Sonama Syrup, Corn Refiners Association, ConAgra Foods Inc., Tropicana OJ, Hershey's Symphony, Barilla Pesto are some of the leading syrup producers.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Food & Beverages Market:- http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



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