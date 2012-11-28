SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Compensation Practice

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of SYSCO Corporation breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the compensation practices of certain executives at SYSCO Corporation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on conduct by certain directors and officers of SYSCO Corporation in connection with the compensation provided to certain of its executive officers.



SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $39.32 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on July 2, 2011 to over $42.38 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on June 30, 2012. However its Net Income over the respective time periods decreased from over $1.15 billion to over $1.12 billion.



Shares of SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) grew from $21.51 per share in July 2009 to as high as $32.42 per share. In 2012 NYSE:SYY shares for the most part traded under $30 per share.



The compensation of certain top officials at SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) increased significantly between 2011 and 2012. For instance the President and CEO’s pay increased from over $5.72 million in 2011 to over $8.83 million in 2012.



