SysGroup Acquires Edinburgh Cyber Security Firm in £8.5 Million Deal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- SysGroup is a managed IT services provider based in Liverpool, UK. The company has sought to enhance not just its geographic reach in the UK, but also the range of technical services it can offer, through acquisition. In April 2022, SysGroup announced the acquisition of Truststream Security Solutions, which is an Edinburgh-based cyber security firm. The deal is thought to be worth up to £8.5 million, including initial cash consideration of £4.8 million, and will be funded by a combination of existing cash resources and a revolving credit facility. In making the acquisition, SysGroup intends to expand its existing service offering from threat analysis to incident and detection response. It will also give SysGroup considerably more reach in terms of geography, as the company to be acquired is based in Scotland. This isn't the first acquisition that the firm has made in recent times, as it has already bought independent financial services group Zeus, which is based in Manchester.



Glocomms is a cyber security recruiter with a commitment to supporting expanding firms like SysGroup. As the business grows it will need to ensure it has the right talent to help steer and streamline increasingly large operations - which is where a specialist cyber security recruiter partner like Glocomms is vital. The team at Glocomms is an especially useful partner to businesses in the IT sector because it has a broad spectrum of expertise. As well as being renowned as a cyber security recruiter, Glocomms is also able to offer support for hiring in other specialist fields, including cloud & infrastructure and development & engineering. Vital to the support the team can provide is the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has developed over the years. Equally key are the connections with hiring managers at enterprises that range from international brands to innovative start-ups. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created for every hiring need.



Glocomms is well established as a cyber security recruiter in the UK, working with organisations across the country. This includes most major cities, such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. In addition, the British team is integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that adds a unique global dimension to what the firm is able to offer candidates and clients. Plus, Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. The firm recognises that talent drives growth in every sector, including IT. It's for this reason that Glocomms has invested heavily in its own team as a cyber security recruiter. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Financial Service Salesforce Consultant, Director of Global Product Marketing and Systems Architect.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counteroffers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need to embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more about cyber security recruiter visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.