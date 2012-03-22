System 1 Filters to Discuss Hi-Flow Performance Oil Filters at Hot Rod & Restoration Show in Indianapolis

Tulare, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- System 1 Filters, founded by Steve Faria in Tulare, CA more than 20 years ago, is an industry leader in the manufacturing of racing and performance ‘Hi-Flow” cleanable and reusable oil filters. System 1 Products have been extensively tested in the world’s most demanding environments and are used successfully in hot rods, muscle cars, race cars, heavy-duty trucks, as well as for, government, military, agricultural, and off-road applications.



System 1 Filters have a ten year warranty on the housing & modular adapter and five year warranty on filter element. There is a $1,000,000 product liability coverage on each unit including a 100 percent money back guarantee. System 1 Oil Filters are compatible with all mineral based and synthetic oils, plus are recommended by the United States EPA & the Canadian National Government.



The bottom line for System 1 Filter customers is improved engine performance with hi-flow, efficiency, lowered maintenance costs, reduced purchases, decreases inventory levels, decreases disposal costs, and the System 1 Filter meets or exceeds all OEM Specifications.



Company info: System 1 Filters is an environmental filtration manufacturer that provides a variety of industry specific filtration products and engine components. System 1 Filters has over 70 years of combined knowledge in filtration and combustion technology, plus supports three cleanable and reusable filter divisions. For more information contact System 1 Filters, P.O. Box 1097 Tulare, CA 93275, 559-687-1955 or visit them at http://www.system1filters.com