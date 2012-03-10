System 1 Filters to Discuss New Performance Diesel Applications at Mid-America Trucking Show

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2012 -- System 1 Filters, founded by Steve Faria in Tulare, CA more than 20 years ago, is an industry leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty and industrial cleanable and reusable lube filters. System 1 Products have been extensively tested in the world’s most demanding environments and are used successfully in heavy duty trucking applications, as well as, government, military, agricultural, and racing applications. System 1’s newest applications are for Dodge, Ford, & GM diesel powered class 2, 3, & 4 pick-ups. For more information contact System 1 filters at http://www.system1filters.com



“The economical benefits of cleanable and reusable filtration devices to public and private fleets are impressive.” Stated Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting, “There can be a significant reduction in filter procurement costs, inventory carrying costs, and waste disposal costs. These technologies are applicable for all types of vehicles or stationary equipment. The target audience are those that keep their vehicles for extended periods of time, have large numbers of PM’s per year, are driven by environmental issues, and look for ways to reduce costs.”



D3 Consulting (D3), a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member in the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA) and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com