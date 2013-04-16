System Care Antivirus Malware Removal Service Is Now Available from YooCare

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- YooCare, a company that offers round the clock computer care services to its clients, is now offering system care antivirus malware removal services.



As many computer owners are finding out the hard way, viruses and malware have become increasingly common. To make matters worse, many are undetectable by traditional anti-virus software programs, which causes them to wreak havoc on personal and business computers. In order to help people determine what is a virus and how to completely remove it from their systems, the experts at YooCare are ready and able to assist. The staff has more than 8 years’ experience in computer security and is knowledgeable in how to remove the FBI virus and the other types of malicious spyware and malware that is currently plaguing many computers.



YooCare employs the latest malware information in order to remove all threats to computers. Through the user’s high-speed internet connection, the staff can immediately start helping the client and fix any computers accurately and thoroughly. Some of the typical and common problems YooCare can help remedy include unwanted toolbars, pop up ads, error and warning messages, and homepages changing to include ads and potentially offensive content.



“We can help you remove all threats and also teach you prevent malware from infecting your system, accessing your personal information like credit card/PayPal info, e-mail ID and password, and other private information,” an article on the YooCare website said, adding that the company’s team of tech experts can help people safeguard their PCs in every way possible.



“Just give us the permission so that we can remotely access your computer via Internet and our YooCare certified technicians can perform a quick diagnosis to detect and remove spyware hidden in your system files and registry entries permanently.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about YooCare is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time. There, they can read about the many services the company offers its clients. For example, a malware removal service guide details the 10 steps the company will take to professionally remove viruses, spyware and malware; these include updating the Windows system, installing high-quality security software and performing a complete scan of the computer.



About YooCare

YooCare is a company that was founded in Colorado. The company also has service centers located in Korea and China. YooCare provides complete computer care services 24/7 online to protect their clients’ computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain their computers in a healthy status. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware and malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com