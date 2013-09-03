System Hygiene Expands Its Range of Cost-Efficient Safety and Hygiene Products

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- With the mission to continuously provide cost-efficient safety and hygiene products to homes and businesses, System Hygiene expands its range of reliable products by adding more janitorial and cleaning supplies while improving its employee competency and customer relations management. This ISO certified and CHSA (Cleaning and Hygiene Suppliers Association) member-company adheres to global standards yet sticks with locally-competitive prices.



More than 5,000 products are readily available for delivery straight from System Hygiene’s warehouse and distribution center in Altham. Clients are also given ultimate convenience in ordering which can be done via its website that is designed for easy shopping, or by talking to a well-trained sales officer. Likewise, client companies are encouraged to transact personally or via phone to arrange according to their specific needs.



Top-selling hygiene supplies include interleaved paper hand towels and cases, toilet rolls at various sizes, dinner and cocktail napkins and dispensers, placemats, slipcovers and hundreds more of reliable high-quality items. Cleaning agents for different industries are also available.



As the company stands firm to its mission of offering only sheer quality and satisfaction in every transaction, free technical help from its certified teams will also be provided. Businesses with more sensitive janitorial supplies are also given on-site demonstrations, free of charge. Technical training and know-how are prioritized by System Hygiene in compliance to COSHH (Control of Substances Hazardous to Health) requirements.



Unlike other cleaning products suppliers, the company puts customer satisfaction at the topmost priorities. And as a consistent proof to its dedication, System Hygiene observes strict easy returns policy. This means that customers are immediately entertained for product return requests caused by substandard products. Similarly, replacements are welcome to meet client confidence.



For more details, contact Andy Carr or visit System Hygiene Ltd at Barnfield Way, Altham Business Park, Altham, Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 5YT.