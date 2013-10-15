System Hygiene Hits Low/Mid-Range Market

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- UK-based manufacturer and distributor of industrial cleaning and hygiene supplies launches new ranges of janitorial and safety items for low/mid-range households and small and medium enterprises. The company offers all sorts of high-class hygiene and safety items that are tried and tested.



More than 5,000 cleaning products are available for clients to choose from. Existing clients include businesses in the industrial sector, factories, food businesses, hotels and tourism establishments, hospitals and other medical facilities. Although the company’s market is hugely consisted of large business, it encourages startup businesses and families to try its quality products famous for their affordable prices attended to by excellent customer service staffs.



System Hygiene is proud to announce that most of its 5,000 products are ready for delivery within 24 hours as all of its stocks are safely stored and maintained in its huge storage facility and distribution center located at the center of Altham. The company’s fast service is highly recommended for businesses with immediate needs of janitorial and hygiene supplies, such as hospitals, hotels and offices.



System Hygiene’s products include cleaning agents and chemicals, soaps and skin care products, dispensers and washroom accessories, brushes and floor cleaners, carts and trolleys, paper products (e.g. towels, tissue papers, etc.), work suits and work wear, first aid kits and electrical items.



For bigger savings and corporate discounts, bulk orders are very much encouraged. Cleaning supplies that are not displayed on the company’s website can also be inquired through phone and a friendly customer service staff will immediately assist. For unsatisfied customers, System Hygiene also observes an immediate return/acceptance policy for whatever reason the customer has.



For all interested customers and clients, please visit System Hygiene at its website and place your orders directly on its online catalogue and shopping site. You can also visit its office and distribution center in Altham, United Kingdom, or call its sales office at 01282 684185. Orders coming from outside the UK will also be entertained but with additional delivery premium.