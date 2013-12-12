System Hygiene Introduces B2B Online Shopping

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- System Hygiene proudly extends its offersin cost-efficient cleaning items. System Hygiene, a leading wholesaler and retailer of high-quality hygiene suppliesand janitorial products in England, introduces an easier system of business-to-business transaction, as well as convenient retailing, through its comprehensive online shopping page that all prospective customers can conveniently access. With over 5,000 items under its product listing, all ready for pick up and delivery directly from their central warehousing center, clients will have easy time selecting and purchasing the items they need, completely transacted online or over the phone to cut time-consuming works short.



Unlike other suppliers of cleaning products in the UK, System Hygiene strictly follows a no-hassle processing for both new and long-time clients. For all product complaints, quality concerns and dissatisfaction issues, the company also immediately coordinates for all possible product returns and replacements, no questions asked. Its customer management is also being singled out in the cleaning and supply chain industries for its outstanding level of dedication and loyalty to consumers, private or commercial.



The company offers a complete range of toiletries and toilet janitorial supplies, such as paper towels and toilet rolls, mild to abrasive cleaning agents, fresheners and sanitizers, soaps and a lot more. They also have kitchen and cleaning household supplies, such as placemats, floor cleaners and various dispensers. Industrial products are also available.



All clients are guaranteed with only the best cleaning supplies in the country as the company holds an ISO certification for its facilities and system. ISO is the largest international standardization group with presence across all industries.



System Hygiene is also a proud member of the Cleaning and Hygiene Suppliers Association (CHSA) and a compliant company of all requirements set by the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH).



To check the available products from System Hygiene, visit the company website at www.systemhygiene.co.uk or talk to their representative in their headquarters in Altham, Lancashire.