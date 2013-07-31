System Hygiene Releases July/August Catalogue, Announces Clearance Sale

Altham, Accrington -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- One of the top choices in sanitation and hygiene supplies providers, System Hygiene, has released their fourth issue of their catalogue earlier this month. Along with the catalogue’s release is their massive clearance sale of up to 70% off selected products.



System Hygiene has been in the industry for about three decades and they have been quite known for their extensive range of cleaning products. Their fourth issue of their catalogue features more than 4000 hygiene and cleaning supplies that can be purchased via special bulk-buy deals and other special discounts they currently offer.



Those who are looking for up-to-date janitorial supplies are urged to look at the recent items on this July/August catalogue. Buyers who are looking for different ranges of hygiene products can also easily find the things that they need for their industries using the color-coded headings. On the other hand, buyers who want to purchase items that are not featured in the catalog or archives may contact the company directly to request for supplies.



The company commits to extend efforts to source these items should they be currently unavailable. What makes their service special is that they offer the best customer service, which guarantees buyers top quality products and easy returns. Delivery is also available for locations outside the United Kingdom as well.



System Hygiene was established in 1984 and is now one of the leading suppliers and distributors of floor care, washroom, catering, work wear, maintenance, cleaning, and safety products in the UK. The company was established by its current Managing Director Robin Huddleston. For order details, you can visit their website at systemhygiene.com.uk. To contact them directly for additional information, you can reach them at



Contact: Andy Carr

Company: System Hygiene Ltd

Address: Barnfield Way,

Altham Business Park,