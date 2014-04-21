System Insights and Sodick America as MTConnect and Analytics Software Partner

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com) announced that Sodick Amercia will deliver MTConnect and VIMANA software technology to the Sodick client base. Sodick will bundle System Insights MTConnect adapter technology and the VIMANA analytics platform with its EDM equipment. Clients using this technology will monitor equipment performance in real-time, track production efficiency, and take advantage of VIMANA’s downtime classification capabilities to optimize productivity.



Sodick assists with all manufacturing processes ranging from CAD/CAM product design to the machining of dies, molds, and parts. The manufacturing process includes electrical discharge machines (EDMs) and high speed milling centers, surface finishing with electron beam surface finishing machines, and forming with injection molding machines and linear presses. Established in 1976, Sodick has sold over 50,000 EDMs worldwide and delivered over 20,000 linear motor drive EDMs. Sodick has 3 ISO certified manufacturing facilities with over 3,100 employees worldwide and technical centers located in Chicago, New Jersey and California.



Koji Yoneda, CEO of Sodick America, noted, “System Insights clearly has both the deepest background with MTConnect in the industry - plus the most advanced manufacturing data analytics platform available on the market with VIMANA. By partnering we will be able to deliver a complete production efficiency solution to our clients, enabling them to get the most from our EDM products.”



Rick Moran, COO of System Insights commented “The partnership with Sodick offers an exciting opportunity for System Insights to demonstrate the value of using VIMANA with EDM equipment. By marketing VIMANA through the Sodick channel, System Insights will be able to vastly expand the base of VIMANA clients globally.”



VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies. VIMANA delivers predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



System Insights will exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights, based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400