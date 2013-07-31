System Insights Beyond OEE Solution Featured in Automation and Controls Today

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently authored a feature article entitled, “Moving Beyond OEE Limitations Arriving at Total Production Efficiency,” published in Automation & Controls Today.



Cutler reports, “vimana is a next generation software platform with real-time pattern matching and historical machine learning capabilities which makes sense of data from multiple shop floor sources using the MTConnect standard. Manufacturers apply these data in helping users understand the opportunities to improve productivity. This information is presented in the form of dashboards, real-time metrics, alerts, and contextual reports.”



William Sobel, CEO at System Insights, shared with Cutler, “vimana delivers real, measurable value within weeks of deployment by allowing manufacturers to make decisions and understand why machines are doing what they are doing, and not merely what they are doing.”



A key capability of vimana is the auto-classification of downtime in machine tools and manufacturing devices. vimana maps the patterns in the MTConnect data sources in the device including the reason the device is down. vimana can study real-time data from the device leading up to a downtime; it will reveal that the device is down because of a broken tool, or that the device is down for the operator to edit the program to change an offset.



To read the article in its entirety clink link: http://aandctoday.com/technical-article/163-moving-beyond-oee-limitations-arriving-at-total-production-efficiency.



