System Insights CEO Interviewed by Datanami about vimana as Solution to Outdated OEE

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- In the current issue of Datanami, author Isaac Lopez interviewed Will Sobel, System Insights’ CEO. Lopez wrote, “I spoke with Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, a company trying to turn this trend around, and bring manufacturing into the age of big analytics, big insights, and ultimately, big productivity. He says the industry is lagging right now and suffering from outdated processes and metrics. With large production machines pumping out endless streams of data, and production processes that are in constant need of improvement, manufacturing and big data technologies seem like a match made in heaven.” A recent report noted the manufacturing sector has been slow to adopt more recent digital technologies.



Sobel’s company, System Insights, developed a system using an array of big data oriented technologies (including MongoDB, Hadoop, Amazon, MTConnect and some unique data collectors). They have developed an analytics package called vimana to collect and analyze machine tool productivity, and then analyze insights on what can be done to improve equipment utilization and improve production line capacity.



Sobel commented, “The standard approach to assessing efficiencies has been through a standard called Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) is still being used as a key performance indicator today. We have found that OEE is really insufficient. It is a decent, high-level metric – an aggregate metric - but to actually action OEE is really hard. What we’ve found is you really have to start digging in and looking at the data to understand why something is happening on a given machine.”



The article, entitled, “Manufacturing Real-Time Analytics on the Shop Floor,” can be read in its entirety at http://tinyurl.com/pkh36bm.



Datanami is a news portal dedicated to providing insight, analysis and up-to-the-minute information about emerging trends and solutions in big data. The portal sheds light on all cutting edge technologies including networking, storage and applications, and their effect upon business, industry, government, and research. The publication examines the avalanche of unprecedented amounts of data and the impact the high-end data explosion is having across the IT, enterprise, and commercial markets.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400