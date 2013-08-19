System Insights CEO Sobel Discussed vimana in Interview on Manufacturing Revival Radio

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, was recently the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio show. During the program Sobel discussed how real-time collection and analysis can have an immediate impact on business production and can provide predictive data. Business intelligence can change how manufacturing leaders act now, and in the future. Sobel explained, “Before vimana there was not a good way to analyze all the machine data produced every day. There was not a unified way to getting data off the shopfloor. This meant if you wanted to monitor or collect data from machine tools you had to develop a customized interface to each one of those machines tools. Then you would have to figure out how to normalize all that information for the application. It also meant that no one else could use that data. vimana solves the problem of “islands of automation,” by simplifying lots of data using one method.”



Sobel discussed vimana as the next generation software platform with real-time pattern matching and historical machine learning capabilities which makes sense of data from multiple shopfloor sources using the MTConnect standard. Manufacturers apply these data in helping users understand the opportunities to improve productivity. This information is presented in the form of dashboards, real-time metrics, alerts, and contextual reports. vimana delivers real, measurable value within weeks of deployment by allowing manufacturers to make decisions and understand why machines are doing what they are doing, and not merely what they are doing.



The show titled, “Will Sobel: Leveraging Business Data to Improve Manufacturing Productivity,” was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the manufacturing operations management software leader.



Schnick and Youngblood commented, “We were very excited to have the opportunity to speak with Will Sobel. System Insights is a leading global supplier of manufacturing operations management software in both machining-based, discrete manufacturing as well as process industries. Through their unique offerings System Insights strives to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity and profitability – while enabling them to realize their sustainable manufacturing objectives.



To listen to the interview in its entirety click link: http://madeintheusa.dreamlandinteractive.com/will-sobel/.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400