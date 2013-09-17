System Insights CEO Will Sobel Initiates MTConnect to Prepare American Manufacturing Future

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Will Sobel, CEO and Founder of System Insights noted, “Most companies operate off of two data items, controller mode and execution. It tells you if the machine is running a program. This does not tell you if it is doing useful work. vimana is the only solution that looks at ALL the MTConnect data and determines if the machine is actually making a part and is doing useful work. We looks at loads, speeds, feeds, alarms, messages, and complete state. vimana is also the only application that saves all the data from MTConnect to reevaluate for future improvements and keep an entire history of the operation of the machine.”



In 2006, The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) chose the theme for its Annual Meeting to be "Manufacturing in the Internet Age." Presenters from various major software companies spoke on the subject. A presentation by Dr. David A. Patterson of UC Berkeley, discussed the creation of a thriving American manufacturing base in the 21st Century. Dr. David Patterson pointed out that work needed to occur to make it happen and posed a challenge to AMT.



In 2007, AMT enlisted the help of Patterson to guide them in developing a standard. Patterson suggested they would be better served to work with Armando Fox, an associate professor at UCB at the time, and Fox brought William Sobel, then a guest lecturer to take the lead on developing the standard. Sobel has been writing and managing the technical direction of the standard since its inception.



About System Insights

System Insights, (www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400