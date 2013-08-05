System Insights CEO William Sobel Pioneers Manufacturing Big Data

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- William Sobel, System Insights CEO, has over two decades of industry experience in successful startups managing the development of innovative application infrastructure software products. As the principal author and architect of the MTConnect Standard, Sobel has led the industry toward significant advances in collection and analysis of Big Data.



System Insights’ delivers predictive manufacturing solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability by applying an innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multi-dimensional, complex reasoning technology. System Insights, founded in 2009, successfully transitions clients into production, where they are realize significant return on investment after months of operation.



Prior to System Insights, Sobel was VP/Chief Architect at MSCI-Barra, specializing in financial risk management software for some of the largest asset management companies in the world. Sobel led a team to architect and build their hosted risk management software as a service (SaaS) platform. In 1995, he co-founded Redpoint Software, a leading capital markets enterprise risk management software company. At Redpoint, Sobel architected and built a real-time distributed database caching infrastructure to support fault tolerant parallelized analytics for financial risk management and trading systems.



About System Insights

System Insights, http://www.systeminsights.combased in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



