System Insights CTO Member of Scientific Committee at CIRP Conference on High Performance Cutting

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- System Insights, a leading global supplier of manufacturing software, is sponsoring and attending the 6th CIRP International Conference on High Performance Cutting on June 23-25, 2014 at the University of California, Berkeley, CA. Early registration deadline is Wednesday, April 30, 2014. The International Academy for Production Engineering takes its abbreviated name from the French acronym of College International pour la Recherche en Productique (CIRP).



CIRP HPC Conference will be co-hosted by the Berkeley and Davis campuses of the University of California. It will continue a tradition of providing an international forum for machining researchers and users to review and discuss the latest innovations and developments in cutting and manufacturing technology.



System Insights’ Chief Technology Officer, Athulan Vijayaraghavan will serve as a member of the Scientific Committee at the conference. Vijayaraghavan is a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley and brings fresh insight in developing tools to improve the performance of manufacturing processes and systems.



CIRP was founded in 1951 with the aim to address scientifically, through international co-operation, issues related to modern production science and technology. CIRP includes some 600 members from 50 countries. The number of members is intentionally kept limited, so as to facilitate informal scientific information exchange and personal contacts.



System Insights will be exhibiting at The Hardinge Machine Technology Show 2014 on May 13-14, 2014.



System Insights will also exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com), based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. VIMANA delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400