System Insights Helped Curtiss Wright Analyze Manufacturing Data

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- System Insights was featured in a recent issue of WTG Blog in an article entitled, “Replacing OEE With Vimana Yields Improved Equipment Utilization.” Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article noted, “vimana is described as a standards-based software solution to monitor and manage machine tool productivity. The software allows the company to identify periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provide users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization.” Some have called vimana the new Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). System Insights has replaced OEE with vimana and is quickly poised to be the industry gold standard.



According to Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, the firm that developed this new technology, “vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; integrated with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.”



Curtiss Wright Controls in Shelby, NC used vimana to improve equipment utilization by over 20 percent in just ten weeks. Danny Cooper, Sr. Manufacturing Manager at the company noted, “vimana allowed us to measure and understand machine tool utilization for the first time and helped us improve our production planning and job scheduling.”



The 20 percent improvement realized by Curtiss Wright Controls was on a production cell with four high-end CNC-based Horizontal Milling machine tools. The firm was able to monitor production efficiency and machine utilization without manual intervention or data collection. The plant team was able to easily compare the performance across different machine tools and use this information in process planning. Use of the MTConnect standard for data collection from the machine tools greatly reduced the cost of integration and enabled support of a variety of machine tools and controller types.



To read the article in its entirety click link here: http://www.wtgblog.com/replacing-oee-with-vimana-yields-improved-equipment-utilisation/.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400