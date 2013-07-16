System Insights Introduces High-Speed Power Monitoring to ConnectONE Devices

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- ConnectONE by System Insights (SI) is an industrial hardware solution to support MTConnect compatibility in legacy devices and sensors. ConnectONE brings full MTConnect support to legacy devices and is powerful enough to run a fully functional MTConnect v1.2 Agent. The solution supports data collection over serial, analog, and digital interfaces to support a variety of factory equipment. ConnectONE includes a power meter for energy and power quality monitoring; it can be applied with optional sensor inputs for monitoring the machine tool activities. ConnectONE enables wireless data transfer and integration by using 802.11 wireless technology, allowing for simple, ad-hoc installation, and usage.



High Speed Power Monitor

High Speed Power Monitor (HSPM) is the new System Insights’ addition to the ConnectONE family of machine connectivity devices. It offers a completely noninvasive approach to collecting data from manufacturing shop equipment; this revolutionary MTConnect-compatible HSPM collects data at 100Hz for power and power quality monitoring. The HSPM can be applied with optional sensor inputs in monitoring the activities of manufacturing equipment.



According to Dr. Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO of System Insights, “ConnectONE is a key enabling technology for the vimana platform, and provides compatibility for legacy devices that do not have native MTConnect support. By adding the HSPM technology to our ConnectONE capabilities, clients now have an option to connect devices by simply monitoring the power supply. No physical connections to the actual controller are required.”



System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



