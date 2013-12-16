System Insights Leads 2014 Automation Trends According to Automation.com

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- According to manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, “System Insights overcame the limitations of OEE by developing the vimana platform; vimana is a next generation software platform with real-time pattern matching and historical machine learning capabilities which makes sense of data from multiple shopfloor sources using the MTConnect standard.”



The current issue of Automation.com has Cutler profile System Insights. The fast-paced, ever-changing company of automation is impacting manufacturing, material handling, and logistics. Cutler noted, “Manufacturers that are interfacing with elements of logistics and material handling are able to apply these data to understand the productivity improvement opportunities. Information is presented in the form of dashboards, real-time metrics, alerts, and contextual reports. The company is poised for extraordinary growth in 2014 because Industry 4.0 technology is available with vimana today.”



The term Industry 4.0, refers to the fourth industrial revolution. The first industrial revolution was the mechanization of production using water and steam power; it was followed by the second industrial revolution which introduced mass production with the help of electric power, followed by the digital revolution, the use of electronics and IT to further automate production.



Industry is on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution. Driven by the Internet, the real and virtual worlds are growing closer and closer together. Industrial production of the future will be characterized by the strong individualization of products under the conditions of highly flexible (large series) production, the extensive integration of customers and business partners in business and value-added processes, and the linking of production and high-quality services leading to so-called hybrid products.



The prognosis for more automation innovation in 2014 is axiomatic and reporting on transformative companies like these will illuminate the possibilities of great efficiency, productivity, and profitability.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.automation.com/automation-news/2014-automation-trends-for-material-handling-logistics-and-machine-tools.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400