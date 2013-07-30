System Insights Proud Member of the Association for Manufacturing Technology

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) founded in 1902 (as the National Machine Tool Builders' Association) supports and promotes the U.S. manufacturing technology industry. System Insights is a proud member of AMT. The association provides U.S. builders of manufacturing systems with the latest information on technical developments, trade and marketing opportunities, and economic issues. It also gathers and disseminates information about world markets, promotes its members' products in those markets, and acts as a representative on manufacturing technology matters to governments and trade organizations throughout the world.



Manufacturing technology provides the tools that enable production of all manufactured goods. These master tools of industry magnify the effort of individual workers and give an industrial nation the power to turn raw materials into the affordable, quality goods essential to today’s society.



Manufacturing technology provides the productive tools that power a growing, stable economy and a rising standard of living. These tools create the means to provide an effective national defense. They make possible modern communications, affordable agricultural products, efficient transportation, innovative medical procedures, space exploration... and the everyday conveniences we take for granted.



Douglas Woods, President of AMT noted, “AMT members are expanding the horizon of manufacturing technology in both incremental improvements and radical developments in technology. An increasing share of the price of new equipment is not in the part of the machine that shapes the product but in the automation that delivers the material, checks positioning, loads/checks programs, tests the finished product for quality issues, and then delivers the work piece to the next stage in the process. At the other end of the spectrum, manufacturers are introducing new technologies.”



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400