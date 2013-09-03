System Insights Supports American Manufacturing Legislation

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- System Insights, a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries, is supporting the Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013. System Insights’ CEO, Will Sobel, commented. "As an innovative manufacturing software company, System Insights is pleased to support the Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013. In order to stay competitive globally, the United States must make manufacturing priority. Creating a network which revitalizes manufacturing innovation will strengthen the U.S. economy and generate higher-paying manufacturing jobs.”



U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) introduced the Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013, bipartisan legislation which would establish a Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NMI) to position the United States once again as the global leader in advanced manufacturing.



The bill would ensure that the U.S. can out-innovate the rest of the world while creating thousands of high-paying, high-tech manufacturing jobs. Brown and Blunt worked together to pass a bipartisan amendment to the Senate Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2014 aimed at supporting the creation of a network of manufacturing innovation hubs.



Brown comments, “This is about providing the manufacturing infrastructure in this country to retain our competitive edge. Our bipartisan bill would also ensure that American workers, universities, and large and small manufacturers can out-compete and out-innovate the rest of the world. We know that manufacturing has strong ripple effects on the rest of our economy and helped build America’s middle class. That is why I am glad to join Senator Blunt in introducing this bill which would create a Network of Manufacturing Innovation. The Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013 would ensure that we don’t cede our American leadership to countries that are racing to get ahead.”



The Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2013 is modeled on the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute (NAMII) in Youngstown, Ohio, a public-private manufacturing hub. Brown’s and Blunt’s legislation is designed to bring together industry, universities and community colleges, federal agencies and all levels of government to accelerate manufacturing innovation in technologies with commercial applications. It would establish public-private institutes to leverage resources to bridge the gap between basic research and product development.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) is based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400