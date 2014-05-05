System Insights Technology Profiled in Industrial Connect Magazine

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- System Insights is featured in the current issue of Industrial Connect. William Sobel, CEO of System Insights and architect of the MTConnect standard remarked, “Even without the love of the technology companies, manufacturers were still able to produce amazing amounts of high quality products with incredible accuracy, but there is a lot of room for improvement.”



According to the article, MTConnect has become the de facto standard in the manufacturing sector and enabled the industry to move from multitudes of custom data sources to a common format and delivery mechanism.



This essential standard provides both security and simplicity for application developers and according to Sobel, “MTConnect provides data in a common vocabulary from every device and reports the numeric values in standardized units. It uses XML and HTTP to make it easy to use and is read-only for security and safety. We can provide a common transport and format for all manufacturing data from all devices – reducing the complexity and increasing the value delivered by applications.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.industrialconnect.ca/2-trillion-smart-factory-technology-predicted-2022.



System Insights will be exhibiting at The Hardinge Machine Technology Show 2014 on May 13-14, 2014 Industrial Connect is a new monthly publication with a fresh perspective. Distributing to over 6000 manufacturers, suppliers, and consultants in Ontario, the publisher connects suppliers and buyers with each other. The publication also comprises articles relevant to the industry to inform readers about market trends and the latest technology.



Upcoming System Insights Events:

- System Insights will be exhibiting at The Hardinge Machine Technology Show 2014 on May 13-14, 2014 in Elmira, NY

- System Insights will also be sponsoring and attending the 6th CIRP International Conference on High Performance Cutting on June 23-25, 2014 at the University of California, Berkeley, CA.

- Additionally, System Insights will exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400