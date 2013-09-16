System Insights Uses MTConnect Far Beyond OEE

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Optimizing the organization and planning of manufacturing systems, these technologies are based on the widely adopted MTConnect manufacturing data standard, and are compliant across a wide range of machine tools and manufacturing equipment. System Insights provides services for MTConnect implementation, validation, training, and customization. System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com) develops software tools to improve the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing systems. Far beyond the OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) metric, the solutions of System Insights enable real-time tracking of resource and information flows in manufacturing enterprises.



System Insights pioneered the vimana software platform for productivity improvement and production efficiency. Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, noted, “vimana users can understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect operation.” System Insights’ vimana Manufacturing Learning Engine analyzes data collected in real-time from a wide variety of data sources throughout the shop floor and finds hidden patterns and trends that identify the sources of production losses, and indicate the best strategies to decrease, and ultimately eliminate them.



System Insights’ vimana auto-classifies production losses, enabling manufacturers to focus on problem-solving, less on problem-finding, leading to improved production. With detailed analytics of device downtimes manufacturers perform targeted improvements with the greatest impact to plant productivity. Keeping detailed historical records of the productivity and production losses of all machine tools, the data needed to justify new capital expenses is made available. Since parts loaded in machine tools are automatically tracked by Vimana, everyone in the plant has instant knowledge of where any part is being machined.



System Insights’ vimana lays the groundwork to further improve resource management in every manufacturing plant, enabling Inventory Tracking and Production Scheduling systems. System Insights develops open source toolkits to enable advanced analysis of manufacturing process and system data. The software supports research projects in data driven manufacturing, energy analysis in manufacturing systems, and environmental impact characterization of manufacturing systems as well as CAD/PLM integration.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400