System Insights VIMANA Attracted Industry Leaders at MTConnect Conference

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- System Insights, a leading global supplier of manufacturing software, exhibited at the MTConnect: Connecting Manufacturing [MC]2 Conference this week at the Caribe Royale Orlando, FL sponsored by MTConnect Institute. The conference was announced a major success by System Insights CEO, William Sobel, “Attendees learned about System Insights’ flagship product, VIMANA, which delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability.”



William Sobel, System Insights CEO, has over two decades of industry experience in successful startups managing the development of innovative application infrastructure software products. As one of the principal authors and architects of the MTConnect Standard, Sobel has led the industry toward significant advances in collection and analysis of Big Data.



MTConnect Institute attracted a world-class roster of manufacturing technology thought leaders and industry insiders to the [MC]2 conference, which included timely insights, strategic views, and actionable items. The theme was “Advancing Data-Driven Manufacturing.”



Training Sessions occurred during the first day of the conference consisted of approximately 7 hours of hands-on workshops. One of the topics covered how to build an MTConnect adapter. General Sessions took place during the morning of the second and third day of the conference. These sessions covered topics that are applicable to a broad set of conference attendees and were more business oriented.



About System Insights

System Insights, http://(www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400