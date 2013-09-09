System Insights vimana Compatible with MTConnect Drives Machine Tool Productivity

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- According to Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, the firm that developed this new technology, “vimana is a standards-based software solution to monitor and manage machine tool productivity. It identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. It includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.”



Vimana by System Insights is an MTConnect-based software solution to monitor and manage machine tool productivity. vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to decrease, and ultimately eliminate the losses. vimana supports decisions to improve asset usage, reduce resource consumption, and improve profitability in the shop floor. By allowing plant managers and supervisors to keep their finger on the "pulse" of their factory, and rapidly react to situations that can result in a loss of productivity, vimana is a key enabler for lights-out and unsupervised manufacturing.



System Insights developed the ConnectOne hardware platform to support MTConnect from older legacy machine tools and systems. The software company also developed sensors and data collection equipment for energy monitoring and management.



System Insights developed and supports MTConnect adapters for a variety of machine tools and controllers including: Fanuc, Siemens, and Heidenhain. The company provides consulting for MTConnect deployment, compatibility, configuration, training, and scalability.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400