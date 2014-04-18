System Insights VIMANA Delivers Predictive Analytic Solutions Reports M2MNow

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- System Insights is featured in the current issue of M2MNow. William Sobel, CEO of System Insights and architect of the MTConnect standard remarked, “Even without the love of the technology companies, manufacturers were still able to produce amazing amounts of high quality products with incredible accuracy, but there is a lot of room for improvement.”



The Cisco white paper, Increase the Value and Relevance of Data in Motion, revealed by 2017 there will be 1.7 billion wireless M2M (machine-to-machine) connections across the supply chain. Embedded in this estimate is the calculation that smart factory technology will create US $1.95 trillion in value by 2022 by improving control, agility, and flexibility in manufacturing processes.



According to the article, MTConnect has become the de facto standard in the manufacturing sector and enabled the industry to move from multitudes of custom data sources to a common format and delivery mechanism.



This essential standard provides both security and simplicity for application developers and according to Sobel, “MTConnect provides data in a common vocabulary from every device and reports the numeric values in standardized units. It uses XML and HTTP to make it easy to use and is read-only for security and safety. We can provide a common transport and format for all manufacturing data from all devices – reducing the complexity and increasing the value delivered by applications.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.m2mnow.biz/2014/04/05/19560-m2m-financial-predictions-garner-manufacturing-respect/.



M2M Now magazine explores the evolving opportunities and challenges facing CSPs across this sector. The exclusive interviews pass on some key lessons learned by those who have taken the first steps in next gen Machine to Machine (M2M) services. With a circulation of 67,000 copies, it is available online and in print.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400