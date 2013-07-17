System Insights vimana Featured in Automation.com Magazine

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article titled, “Improving Equipment Utilization with vimana,” published in Automation.com. Cutler reported, “System Insights’ vimana integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.”



Curtiss Wright Controls in Shelby, NC used vimana to improve equipment utilization by over 20% in just ten weeks. Danny Cooper, Sr. Manufacturing Manager at the company noted, “vimana allowed us to measure and understand machine tool utilization for the first time, and helped us improve our production planning and job scheduling.”



According to Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, the firm that developed this new technology, “vimana is a standards-based software solution to monitor and manage machine tool productivity. It identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. It includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.”



Sobel suggested, “Curtiss Wright Controls required a manufacturing data collection and analysis system that met several requirements including centralized data collection used by all stakeholders in decision-making. They needed an automatic determination of machine tool’s utilization and productivity without the need for any manual intervention…as wells as support for interfacing with different types of manufacturing equipment, including support for different machine tools and controllers.”



To read the article in its entirety click link: http://www.automation.com/automation-news/improving-equipment-utilization-with-vimana.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



